Siouxland Forecast: May 25, 2021

Tonight expect mostly clear skies with a low of 54°.

Tomorrow we’ll see mostly sunny skies and it’ll be pleasant as we hit an afternoon high of 80°. During the afternoon, look for increasing cloud cover and tomorrow night there’s a risk of strong thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely and we should stack up somewhere between 1.00-1.50 inches during the overnight carrying over into Thursday.

On Thursday, we’ll have breezy and cloudy weather with the rain tapering off into the afternoon. It’s going to be significantly cooler moving forward with highs expected in the middle to upper 60s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Rain moves back in on Sunday and continues Memorial Day Monday. It’ll warm up into the 70s and 80s later on next week.

Enjoy your night!