Siouxland Forecast: May 25, 2020

Tonight we’ll have showers work through the region along with a few rumbles of thunder as the temperature falls off to 58°.

Tuesday will bring another round of rain to Siouxland with extra accumulations of a quarter to half an inch. In northwest Iowa where we expect there to be a bit more heat & energy available for thunderstorms to happen, that’s where rain showers will be more intense and amounts could be greater at close to an inch of precipitation. It’ll remain relatively cool in Sioux City with a high of only 69°.

Wednesday is going to be mostly cloudy, but warmer as we hit a high of 77°.

Thursday look for a partly cloudy sky and a light breeze as we reach up to a seasonal 76°.

Next weekend is looking beautiful with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s plus plenty of sunshine each day. No rain is expected to happen in the extended forecast at this time.