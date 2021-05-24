Siouxland Forecast: May 24, 2021

Tonight we’ll have scattered thunderstorms pass through Siouxland with a low of 62°. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather happening locally through the overnight period – large hail and wind gusts above 60 MPH may occur with a couple of isolated thunderstorms. Make sure you have a way to stay alerted (such as the KCAU 9 News App or a NOAA Weather Radio) to changing conditions.

Tuesday we’ll see some more sunshine and less humidity with a high of 84°.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny and a notch cooler as we work up to a high of 80°.

Beginning late Wednesday night, we’ll have a significant storm system work through with showers continuing over into Thursday. Thunderstorms during this time may also be severe! It’ll cool down considerably with a high of 72° expected on Thursday afternoon. Friday should be mostly sunny & quieter with an afternoon temperature of 69°.

It’ll become warmer this weekend as we rise back up into the mid 70s. Rain chances will be with us for next Sunday and Monday.

Have a great night.