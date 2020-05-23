Siouxland Forecast: May 23, 2020

We had a soggy Friday night in Siouxland with rainfall totals generally between a tenth and half an inch. Norfolk had a major soaking with about an inch and a half of rain! Rain will come to a complete end early this morning and we should have some sunshine today. It’s going to be warm and humid with a high of about 80°.

Late tonight (likely after 9 PM) we’ll have the opportunity for a few strong thunderstorms to flare up. There’s a Marginal Risk for northwest Iowa and a Slight Risk (greater potential) in South Dakota and Nebraska. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts will be the biggest threats with developing thunderstorms. Some residual energy may be tapped into for more thunderstorms to spark up on Sunday while the high temperature stays put at 80°.

Memorial Day Monday should be pretty pleasant with partly cloudy skies and a slim chance of showers. It’ll be dry more often than not…if you have outdoor plans there should be large enough windows of dry weather to accomplish things outside. It’ll be a touch cooler on Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next week is looking drier & gradually warmer with temperatures moving from the mid 70s for highs on Monday & Tuesday up into the mid 80s by next weekend.

Have a great holiday weekend and stay weather aware to changing conditions. One of the best ways to stay up-to-date on changing weather is the free KCAU 9 News & Weather app which is free to download.