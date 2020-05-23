Siouxland Forecast: May 22, 2020

Tonight we’ll have showers slide into the region with rainfall amounts of about 1/2 an inch. The low temperature will drop off to 58°.

Saturday we’ll have a mix of sun & clouds and it’ll become warmer & stickier outside! The high in Sioux City is expected to hit 80°. After 9 PM we’ll have the opportunity for a few strong thunderstorms to flare up. Some residual energy may be tapped into for more thunderstorms on Sunday as the high temperature stays put at 80°.

Memorial Day Monday should be pretty pleasant with partly cloudy skies and a slim chance of showers. It’ll be dry more often than not, so if you have outdoor plans they should be in OK shape.

Next week is looking drier & warmer with temperatures moving from the mid 70s for highs on Monday & Tuesday up into the mid 80s by next weekend.