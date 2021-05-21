Siouxland Forecast: May 21, 2021

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a mild low temperature of 66°.

On Saturday, expect periods of sunshine as it stays warm & muggy. The high temperature is expected to rise to 84°. Little change is anticipated for Sunday, but later in the day there’s the potential for thunderstorms sparking up along a cold front boundary as it sinks through Siouxland. Rain chances carry over into Monday with the high topping off at 85°.

Cooler air works in over the course of next week coupled with less humidity. Look for highs to fall into the 70s next Wednesday. On Thursday, we’re looking at another opportunity at thunderstorms to work through Siouxland.

Have a wonderful weekend & stay cool!