Siouxland Forecast: May 21, 2020

Tonight we’ll have rain work into the area with cloudy skies and a low temperature of 58°.

A wet Friday is in store for the region with persistent showers. Rainfall totals for the day look to range between half an inch and an inch of accumulation. With the rain hanging around we’ll only be able to manage a high of 68° in the afternoon.

Saturday we’ll have some periods of sunshine on a warm & sticky spring day. The high will work up to 81°. There’s going to be increased energy available to produce some fairly strong thunderstorms, but it’s unlikely that those will move in until after 9 PM so again – a majority of Saturday should be dry and fine for any sort of outdoor weekend plans you may have. Most of the severe weather potential appears to lie west of Siouxland, but make sure to keep a NOAA Weather Radio or KCAU 9 App push notifications up on Saturday night for the chance of seeing some inclement weather.

Sunday we’ll have another flare up of thunderstorms – mainly east of Sioux City – with a high in the upper 70s.

It’ll be comfortable and dry on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs near 80°.