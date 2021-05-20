Siouxland Forecast: May 20, 2021

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 63°.

It’s going to be a warm and muggy weekend in Siouxland! High temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s with dewpoints rising up into the mid 60s. Stay hydrated if you’ve got outdoor plans since it’ll remain very humid.

There’s very small chances for thunderstorms happening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – just have a way to stay alert to changing conditions if you’re going to be out fishing or on the golf course.

Much of the area is likely to stay dry until Monday when a cold front provides a greater impulse of energy to stir up wider coverage of thunderstorms. Cooler and drier air will settle in toward the middle of the coming week. We’ll see highs dip into the 70s beginning on Wednesday. More thunderstorms may pass through next Thursday.

Hope you have a great night!