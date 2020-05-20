Siouxland Forecast: May 20, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a low of 56°. It’ll be fairly humid with some areas of fog forming up.

Pockets of drizzle and a few showers will be with us on a slightly warmer Thursday as the high works up to 72°. More rain is expected to carry into Friday with the high staying put at 72°.

Saturday we’ll have some sunshine for a change plus more heat and humidity as we hit a high of 81°. Toward the late afternoon hours, a cold front boundary looks to trigger rain and thunderstorms. The potential is there for a few severe thunderstorms to get going too with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats.

A slim chance for additional rain on Sunday, but otherwise the Memorial Day weekend looks to be in pretty good shape. Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday and Memorial Day. We’ll hang onto seasonal highs around 80° through the majority of next week before another storm chance Wednesday leads into a cool down.