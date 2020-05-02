Siouxland Forecast: May 2, 2020

Today we’ll look for some scattered light showers on the radar with rain accumulations likely at around a tenth of an inch or less. The precipitation is going to be fighting with dry air which should limit the totals locally. It’s going to be a comfortable spring day with a high of 71° in the afternoon!

Sunday is going to be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70s. Gorgeous!

We’ll have rain chances next Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday with a cooler pattern of highs in the 60s.

Hope you have a great weekend!