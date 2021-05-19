Siouxland Forecast: May 19, 2021

Tonight we’ll have a couple showers & rumbles of thunder. Look for pockets of fog to form once again as it stays humid with a low of 61°.

Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies with more muggy and warm weather. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible. The high temperature should rise to 77° with a strong SSE breeze gusting near 30 MPH.

Summertime heat is projected for the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s with plenty of humidity. On Sunday and Monday, there’s a chance of more thunderstorms passing through the area as cooler air begins to settle into Siouxland.

Highs will drop into the 70s next week. It should become more comfortable with drier air taking over.