Siouxland Forecast: May 19, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy and comfortable weather with a low of 53°.

Wednesday won’t bring many changes to our current pattern – it’ll be just a bit warmer at 70° in the afternoon plus a light SE breeze will be blowing through at 10 to 15 MPH.

A steady rise into the middle/upper 70s will occur leading into the weekend. Starting late Thursday night we’ll have rain chances also come back. Showers are likely on Friday and a round of thunderstorms is possible on Saturday. Given the increased available energy in the atmosphere on Saturday with more heat & humidity, a couple severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

Quiet weather looks to follow for the start of next week. We should have dry conditions Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with highs holding around 80°.