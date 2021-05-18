Siouxland Forecast: May 18, 2021

Tonight, look for cloudy skies and patchy fog with muggy conditions persisting. The low temperature will fall to 59°.

On Wednesday, scattered waves of showers and thunderstorms are favored to pass through Siouxland from south to north. It’ll be marginally warmer as we work up to a high of 74°. Scattered rain continues over into Thursday as it becomes breezy. A seasonal high of 76° is lined up for Thursday afternoon.

Going forward into the weekend, we’ve got high temperatures hopping into the 80s as it stays warm & humid outside. We carry 30% thunderstorm chances on both Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be raining constantly – just keep an eye to the sky (and to the KCAU 9 App) for changing conditions with a handful of thunderstorms working through the region.

We’ll dry out and trim down the humidity as we travel through the coming week. High temperatures will take a dip with seasonal 70s.