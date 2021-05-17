Siouxland Forecast: May 17, 2021

A cloudy, warm, and humid pattern is set up for Siouxland this week with intermittent showers & thunderstorms.

Tonight we’ll expect areas of drizzle & fog with a low of 55°.

Tuesday the cloud cover will stay thick with a few showers expected. The high temperature is anticipated to reach 71°.

Wednesday is shaping up to hold our best chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms as low pressure pinwheels through Siouxland. Severe weather is unlikely. The high temperature should reach 74°.

More rain chances are lined up for Thursday and Saturday. We’ll gradually warm into the upper 70s for the weekend. We should have summerlike heat & humidity next week with 80s on Monday & Tuesday.