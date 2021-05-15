Siouxland Forecast: May 15, 2021

With the exception of a few isolated showers & thunderstorms, we’re going to have a pretty good weekend in Siouxland.

Today, expect periods of sunshine with a high temperature of 72°. There’s just enough energy to spin up a couple isolated afternoon thunderstorms along a nearby stationary front, but the overall rain chance is just 10%. Most will stay dry!

A slightly greater opportunity at showers comes together on Sunday at 20%, but it still doesn’t appear to be a substantial disturbance. With some more cloud cover hanging around, we’ll cool down only a notch to 69°.

Partly cloudy skies are dialed up for next Monday and Tuesday with highs hovering in the mid 70s. Thunderstorms are a possibility Wednesday and Thursday with a system passing through delivering warmer temperatures for next weekend. Highs should be in the low to mid 80s for next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as we dry things back out.

Have a great weekend!