Siouxland Forecast: May 14, 2021

A pretty pleasant weekend is coming our way with seasonal springtime temperatures and slim rain chances.

On Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 72°. There’s just enough energy to spin up a couple isolated afternoon thunderstorms, but the overall rain chance is just 10%. Most will stay dry. A slightly greater opportunity at showers comes together on Sunday at 20%, but it still doesn’t appear to be a substantial disturbance. With some more cloud cover hanging around, we’ll cool down a notch to 69°.

A mix of sun & clouds is dialed up for next Monday and Tuesday with highs hovering in the mid 70s. Thunderstorms are a possibility Wednesday and Thursday with a system passing through delivering warmer temperatures for next weekend. Highs should be in the low to mid 80s for next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Have a great weekend!