Siouxland Forecast: May 14, 2020

Tonight will be peaceful under a mostly clear sky with a low of 49°.

It should be a great Friday in Siouxland with a mixture of sun & clouds plus a mild afternoon high of 73°.

Saturday there’s a good chance of rain showers with accumulations between a quarter and half an inch. Highs will take a slight dip into the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

A warming trend will carry us into the 80s for next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Thunderstorm chances appear to line up next Thursday and Friday as we cool back into the 70s next weekend.