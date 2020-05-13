 

Siouxland Forecast: May 13, 2020

Tonight we’ll have areas of drizzle and isolated thunderstorms with a low temperature of 51°.

Thursday is looking like a pretty nice one with a mix of sun & clouds plus a thin chance of thunderstorms happening. It’ll be seasonal for a change! Look for a high of 74°. Friday will also be pretty pleasant with a good deal of sunshine and the high hitting 72° in the afternoon.

Saturday appears to line up with our next best chance of thunderstorms. It’ll be pretty humid with a high just over the 70° mark.

Summerlike weather will be with us for much of next week with highs looking to range between 80° and 85° plus some more thunderstorm chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

