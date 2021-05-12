Siouxland Forecast: May 12, 2021

More cloud cover will be with us on Thursday with scattered showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder. Rain will be pretty spotty during the daytime hours. The best chance of rain throughout the region lines up Thursday night lasting into Friday morning. Friday will bring similar weather with more showers & clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s – just a hair below average.

We’ll hang onto small rain chances for Saturday & Sunday as the cloud cover sticks around. High temperatures should remain in the middle to upper 60s.

For next week, a cloudy and quiet pattern develops. We’ll look for seasonal springtime highs in the lower to middle 70s. A chance of thunderstorms develops on Wednesday, but otherwise there aren’t any disturbances dialed up for Siouxland.