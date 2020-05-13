Siouxland Forecast: May 12, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a low of 44°. While it’ll be a bit on the cooler side, at least there will be enough separation from the freezing mark to prevent seeing any frost in Siouxland overnight for a change!

Wednesday is going to be cloudy as the temperature works up to 61° in the afternoon. There’s a chance of some passing light rain showers. A strong breeze is going to be present in the region with gusts exceeding 25 MPH from the SSE. Some more showers may carry over into Thursday, but the chances remain slight and it’s going to be warmer at 72° in the afternoon. Pretty nice!

Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 70s with a good chance of thunderstorms occurring on Saturday.

We’ll heat up further next week with highs in the low to mid 80s plus a drier pattern will get established – rain chances look to disappear for a while once we get past Saturday.