Siouxland Forecast: May 11, 2021

Tonight will be pretty cold once again as temperatures slip down near the freezing mark. The low temperature is expected to fall to 35° in Sioux City. Frost Advisories have been put out for parts of Siouxland including Stanton, Madison, and Wayne counties in northeast Nebraska. Protect your fragile plants that may be sensitive to the cold.

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s are expected both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain is on the way to the region starting up Thursday evening and lasting into the weekend. Friday is when we have the greatest chance of persistent showers locally. Highs look to stick in the mid 60s, so it likely won’t chilly off much despite the presence of clouds & rain in Siouxland.

Next week, we’ll start to dry things back out as temperatures reach up into the 70s.