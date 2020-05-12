Siouxland Forecast: May 11, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a few areas of frost with a chilly low of 35° under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday is going to be mostly cloudy and just a hair warmer at 59° in the afternoon. Isolated PM showers appear to be possible. Wednesday will be pretty similar with a high of 62° and some more scattered showers & T-Storm activity late in the day.

Finally on Thursday we’ll have a warmer high of 71° with a slim chance of residual showers. Highs should hang around the 70° mark moving into the weekend with another rain chance Saturday. Next week will be warmer with 70s and 80s expected!