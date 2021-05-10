Siouxland Forecast: May 10, 2021

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with a relatively cold low temperature of 36° in Sioux City. Temperatures will become just cold enough locally to produce patchy frost, so the National Weather Service has triggered Frost Advisories for much of the KCAU 9 coverage area. Take precautions with plants that may be susceptible to the cold.

Quiet weather will take hold for most of this week as we see partly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the middle to upper 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

It should be nice for the start of the Tulip Festival in Orange City on Thursday, but Friday and Saturday we’ll have slightly cooler temperatures and rain chance in the region.

Things improve early next week as we catch onto warmer temperatures. Highs look to lift into the lower 70s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Dry weather is expected in the extended forecast.