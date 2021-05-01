Siouxland Forecast: May 1, 2021

We’re going to have a hot start to the month of May as we flirt with a new Record High Temperature in Sioux City this afternoon. Look for mostly sunny skies with a strong southwest breeze working in warm dry air. We’re forecasting a high of 93° which would match the Daily Record of 93° for May 1st set back in 1987.

On Sunday, we’ll have cloud cover work in with a shot at showers & thunderstorms toward the evening hours. It’ll cool off a touch, but remain well above where we should be in early May. The high should be 80°.

Lingering light rain showers carry on into Monday with cooler & windier weather on tap for the region. Highs will be seasonal in the 60s moving through next week. It’ll stay pretty dry with just an additional small rain chance lining up on Wednesday.

Enjoy your weekend!