Siouxland Forecast: May 1, 2020

We’ve had a very warm start to the month of May, but we’ll be cooling things back off going into the weekend. Tonight look for increasing cloud cover with the temperature falling to 55°.

Saturday we’ll have some scattered light showers on the radar with rain accumulations likely at around a tenth of an inch or less. It’ll be a comfortable spring day with a high of 71°.

Sunday is going to be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70s. Gorgeous!

We’ll have rain chances next Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday with a cooler pattern of highs in the 60s.

Hope you have a great weekend!