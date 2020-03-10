 

Siouxland Forecast: March 9, 2020

Tonight the rain/wintry mix will come to an end with partly cloudy skies and a chilly low of 22°.

Tuesday appears to be more pleasant with a mix of sun & clouds along with an afternoon high near 50°. Tomorrow evening, another precipitation system will move in. Primarily rain…but given that the overnight low will dip below 30° there could be some sleet or snow early Wednesday morning on the tail end of the disturbance.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday we’ll keep highs in the low to mid 50s. A few showers may happen on Thursday, but otherwise we should set up a nice little stretch of dry & pleasant weather.

It’ll chill down this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and the potential for a heavier rain/snow mix on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll keep it cool for next week with highs around 40° as we dry things out on Monday.

