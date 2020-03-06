Siouxland Forecast: March 6, 2020

 

Tonight the skies will stay clear with a low temperature of 34°.

Saturday will be breezy and warmer with the high lifting up to 69°! The wind will gust out of the south up to about 35 MPH. Sunday will be a bit calmer as the temperature rises even higher to 71°. We’ll be in Record High Temperature territory as the previous Record for March 8th is 70° from back in 1977.

On Monday, we’ll chill things off with the high shaved down to 46°. We may also have some rain showers dart through – especially during the morning hours.

It’ll stay comfortable for most of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Outside of the rain chance on Monday, there aren’t many additional organized precipitation chances in the cards for Siouxland. A fairly dry pattern is setting up.

Enjoy the weekend warmth!

