Siouxland Forecast: March 5, 2020

Tonight the wind will calm down with low temperatures dipping into the 20s under a clear sky.

Friday will be sunny and pleasant with an afternoon high of 52°. It’ll be a bit breezy from the SSE at 10 to 20 MPH, but nowhere near the extremes we had on Thursday.

Saturday is going to be sunny and warm with an afternoon high of 68°. It’s likely that we’ll set a new record high temperature on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and the temperature expected to spike up at 71°! The previous record for the date is 70° from back in 1977.

Monday we’ll have light morning rain showers and a high of 45°. A mix of rain & snow is possible on Tuesday, but then we should warm back up into the 50s approaching next weekend.