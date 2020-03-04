Siouxland Forecast: March 4, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with a few brief showers as a cold front cuts through. The low temperature will fall to 36°.

The wind behind our cold front will be fierce tomorrow as it blows in from the northwest gusting to 50 MPH. The National Weather Service has put out Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings as there will be an increased fire danger. You’re asked to avoid any sort of outdoor burning tomorrow since the air & vegetation remains dry and the strong wind would cause flames to potentially spread fast. It’ll be mostly sunny and cooler with a high of 49°.

Friday will be peaceful and pleasant with a high of 53° and more sun. We’ll see the temperature rise even higher this weekend with more sunshine! It’ll get up to 68° on Saturday and 69° on Sunday – within reach of a record high temperature of 70° from 1977 for the date of March 8th.

Sunday afternoon clouds will work back in and there’s a chance of showers happening. Temperatures will be seasonable, but certainly cooler next week with highs in the 40s. We may see more precipitation line up in Siouxland on Tuesday and again on Thursday.