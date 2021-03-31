Siouxland Forecast: March 31, 2021

A cold night is coming our way as we close out the month of March. The temperature will descend to 20° under clear skies.

Sunshine will be with us on Thursday and we’ll reach a seasonal high of 54° to kick off April.

The Easter holiday weekend is going to be really warm and pleasant with temperatures making a jump upward. Friday will be breezy & warm with a high of 70°. Saturday the wind will ease off a bit as the high works up to 77°. Easter Sunday will be spectacular with mostly sunny skies plus a fairly hot high of 82°!

Monday & Tuesday highs will hang around 80° without much variation in the forecast. On Wednesday, we may see some substantial changes though. Forecast models are coming into agreement on bringing in a system that may deliver some much needed rain next Wednesday along with cooler temperatures approaching next weekend.