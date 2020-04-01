Siouxland Forecast: March 31, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a cloudy sky plus a couple sprinkles. The temperature is expected to dip to 46° in Sioux City.

Wednesday will be beautiful with a mix of sun & clouds as we look to hit a high of 71° – one of the warmest days of 2020 so far!

Thursday temperatures are going to start to chill off with rain moving in and that may even change to a bit of snow by Friday morning. Thankfully, the high on Friday will get to about 40° helping to melt off any kind of frozen precipitation fast.

The weekend is going to bring 50s and dry weather. The warming trend should carry into next week with several days in the 60s. Nice!