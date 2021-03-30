Siouxland Forecast: March 30, 2021

A chilly night is coming our way with a low of 20° under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday we’ll have more sunshine, but it’ll remain fairly cool with the wind still amped up from the northwest gusting around 30 MPH. The high temperature will rise to 46°.

The sunshine will carry forward into the upcoming Easter holiday weekend. It’ll gradually warm up – 55° Thursday, 70° Friday, 76° Saturday, and all the way to 82° on Easter Sunday! We’re expecting to see sunny skies without much variation from day-to-day. The one issue will be in regards to wind & the ongoing dry weather. Please avoid outdoor burning since the combination of dry vegetation, dry air, and a strong breeze will create a thriving environment for flames to spread.

Things look to change Sunday evening with more cloud cover starting to work in. We have rain chances next Monday and Tuesday as highs slip into the 60s. Still above normal for early April, but a little bit cooler.

Have a nice night.