Siouxland Forecast: March 30, 2020

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds and a low of 41°.

Tuesday will be pretty pleasant with mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers. Despite that, it’ll be warmer than average again with a high of about 63° in Sioux City.

Wednesday is going to be even warmer – near 70° in the afternoon – with a rain system approaching from the west. We can expect to have wet weather and cooler temperatures leading into Thursday and Friday. About a 1/2 inch to 1 inch of rain is expected to happen and on Friday morning, it may become cold enough for a brief swap over to snow.

After a couple chillier days with highs between 40° and 50° on Friday & Saturday, we should bounce back nicely next week. Temperatures will return to 60°+ territory on Sunday and stay there for the remainder of the extended forecast along with drier weather.