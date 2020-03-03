Siouxland Forecast: March 3, 2020

Tonight we’ll have passing light rain showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder for the first time this season. Rainfall will be of about a tenth of an inch or less. The rain should wrap up by midnight and then we’ll have clearing skies with a low of 32° early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is going to be a sunny and nice day with an afternoon high of 56°. Thursday, the wind will reverse to the north and become strong with gusts near 40 MPH. That’ll cool us off to an afternoon high of about 50°. Friday will be calmer and slightly warmer with an afternoon high of 54°.

The nice streak of weather continues into the weekend when high temperatures will be in the upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday! By Sunday evening we’ll have additional cloud cover and there’s the possibility of showers extending into Monday morning.

Next week is going to be colder, but still decent for mid-March. Highs will be in the 40s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.