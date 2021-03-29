Siouxland Forecast: March 29, 2021

Red Flag Warnings and Wind Advisories remain in effect until 9 PM tonight. Please avoid outdoor burning! Flames could spread quickly due to dry vegetation coupled with wind gusts topping 30 MPH.

A cold front will clip through the area tonight with a few isolated showers plus mostly cloudy skies. The low will dip to 33° – quite a reversal from our daytime highs in the 70s & 80s Monday!

Tuesday we’ll see a mixture of sun & clouds with a more seasonal high of 48°.

Expect a long streak of sunshine beginning Wednesday and lasting through the Easter weekend as temperatures gradually move upward. Saturday and Sunday will be GORGEOUS with highs landing in the upper 70s and lower 80s! Warm enough to melt the chocolate in your Easter eggs?

No significant rain chances are dialed up beyond the light wave of isolated showers possible tonight. Things should stay pretty peaceful in the precipitation department.