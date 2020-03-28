Closings
Siouxland Forecast: March 27, 2020

Active weather will be with us for the weekend! Tonight will be rainy & cool with a low temperature of 43°.

Saturday is going to be very wet & windy! Flood Watches have been put out for parts of Nebraska and South Dakota as much of our region will have 1 to 2 inches of rainfall (and perhaps as much as 3 inches in spots). Wind Advisories will also be in effect with gusts peaking above 40 MPH from the northwest. We’ll have a high temperature tomorrow of 50°.

Some cloud cover will hang over into Sunday morning, but the afternoon is looking OK with some sunshine popping back out and a high of 57°. Quieter weather is expected next week with highs in the low to mid 60s. More rain is a possibility next Thursday and Friday as we cool off approaching the weekend.

