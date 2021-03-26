Siouxland Forecast: March 26, 2021

Tonight some light rain showers will plug through Siouxland with rainfall totals generally between a tenth and a quarter of an inch locally. The low temperature will sink to 41°.

Our rain chances will diminish past sunrise on Saturday. It’ll be a decent day with mostly cloudy conditions along with a high of 56°. Sunday is going to be terrific with a nice dose of sunshine along with a high of 64°.

Monday is going to be gorgeous under mostly sunny skies plus a high of 72°. The warmth won’t stick around long though with more cloud cover Tuesday and a slim shower chance.

In the extended forecast, we’ll have another warm-up! Sunshine is anticipated for next weekend with highs rising up into the 70s.