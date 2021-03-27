Siouxland Forecast: March 27, 2021

It’s going to be a damp start to the weekend with a shot at rain showers on our Saturday. It’ll be a decent one overall with mostly cloudy conditions along with an above-average high temperature of 56°. Sunday is going to be terrific with a nice dose of sunshine along with a high of 64°.

Monday is going to be gorgeous too under mostly sunny skies plus a high of 72°. The only issue will be the wind gusting above 30 MPH. The warmth won’t stick around long though with more cloud cover Tuesday and a slim shower chance. High temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 50s during the middle of next week.

In the extended forecast, we’ll have another warm-up to look forward to! Sunshine is anticipated for next weekend with highs rising back up into the 70s.

Have a super weekend!