Siouxland Forecast: March 26, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with peaceful weather. The low will fall to 39°.

Friday is going to stay cloudy & cool with a seasonal high of 52°. Toward evening, we’ll start to reel in an area of low pressure from the Rocky Mountains which will bring rain our way. It’ll be wet & windy on Saturday with about an inch of accumulation plus wind gusts near 40 MPH from the north. The high will hover near 50°.

Things start to improve on Sunday with some more sunshine and warmth. Highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s for most of next week. It’ll also be a drier pattern with rain chances appearing to stay minimal until next weekend.

Have a great night!