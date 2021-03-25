Siouxland Forecast: March 25, 2021

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a low of 31°.

We’ll have a decent start to the weekend with above average temperatures Friday under mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 57°. There’s a chance of showers toward evening lingering over into Saturday morning. Rainfall totals are going to be pretty light at between a tenth and a half an inch locally.

Once the rain clears, we’ll have some sunshine work in Saturday afternoon with a high of 55°. Sunday and Monday are looking great! Expect bright sunshine and relatively mild weather. On Sunday we’ll reach a high of 64° and Monday will be even warmer at 72°.

Tuesday a cold front will shift through and bring a chance of evening showers. We’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s most of next week – a couple notches cooler than what’s coming our way Monday.

Have a wonderful night!