Siouxland Forecast: March 25, 2020

Tonight we’ll have areas of fog with rain & mist. North of Highway 20, it may even become cold enough for freezing drizzle & snow. Use an extra degree of caution if you need to travel overnight with the low temperature expected to slip down to 33°.

Thursday will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain plus a seasonal high of 48°.

Friday evening widespread rain will work into the region and Saturday is going to be a wet & windy one! Rain accumulations of about 1 inch are anticipated. The wind will blow in from the north exceeding 40 MPH which will keep highs near 50°.

We’ll have drier & warmer weather next week as highs make a jump into the 60s beginning on Monday. Small rain chances are assigned to next Tuesday and Friday.