Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

 

Siouxland Forecast: March 25, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have areas of fog with rain & mist. North of Highway 20, it may even become cold enough for freezing drizzle & snow. Use an extra degree of caution if you need to travel overnight with the low temperature expected to slip down to 33°.

Thursday will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain plus a seasonal high of 48°.

Friday evening widespread rain will work into the region and Saturday is going to be a wet & windy one! Rain accumulations of about 1 inch are anticipated. The wind will blow in from the north exceeding 40 MPH which will keep highs near 50°.

We’ll have drier & warmer weather next week as highs make a jump into the 60s beginning on Monday. Small rain chances are assigned to next Tuesday and Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories