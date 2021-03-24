Siouxland Forecast: March 24, 2021

Tonight we’ll drop to a low of 30° along with patchy fog.

Typical springtime weather will make for a pretty nice day tomorrow as we look for a mixture of sun & clouds plus a high of 53°.

Moving onto the weekend, anticipate increasing clouds Friday with a high of 56°. A chance of showers develops toward evening and bleeds over into Saturday morning. Saturday we’re on course for a high of 55° with gradually clearing skies later on in the day.

Sunday and Monday are the highlights of the forecast! Temperatures stepping up higher coupled with a bigger dose of sunshine! On Sunday, we’re expecting a high of 64° and on Monday we’ll leap to 71°. About as good as it gets for late March in Siouxland.

A cooldown begins next Tuesday and we’re tracking another rain chance around the middle of the coming week.

Have a nice one!