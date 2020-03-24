Siouxland Forecast: March 24, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature near 40°.

Wednesday expect areas of fog and light rain showers with a high in the upper 50s. Thursday morning it’ll become cold enough for a brief time to produce some snow, but amounts will be negligible and melt away by the afternoon with a high in the middle 40s.

Cloud cover will hang around into the start of the weekend along with chances for precipitation. There’s a 30% chance of rain on Friday and a 50% chance on Saturday – lining up best in the morning. Finally on Sunday look for some clearing of the skies and a warmer high of 56°.

More sunshine and warmth will be coming our way next week as we string together high temperatures in the 60s beginning on Monday and lasting through at least Thursday.