Siouxland Forecast: March 23, 2021

Tonight we’ll have light rain showers with a low temperature of 39°.

The rain should finish around midday on Wednesday with an additional quarter to half an inch of additional accumulation. We’ll see peeks of sunshine and a high of 49° tomorrow afternoon. Thursday will be a quiet one with a mix of sun & clouds as we work up to a seasonal high of 54°.

Turning our attention to the weekend, it’ll get started on a wet note Friday evening with passing showers. The high will be 57°. There’ll be some nice sunshine with us on Saturday & Sunday as highs range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

Next week, anticipate highs in the 50s and pretty pleasant springtime weather to take hold.