Siouxland Forecast: March 23, 2020

Tonight the temperature will drop to 39° with cloudy skies and a couple of stray showers.

Tuesday should be rather similar with more cloud cover in the picture with a light SSE breeze though, we’ll watch temperatures climb higher. Sioux City is on course for a high of 55°.

Light rain is possible Wednesday with the temperature holding steady at 55° for an afternoon high. Thursday it’ll be cold enough in the morning for a brief mix of rain & snow, but accumulations will be minor and melt away fast with the high at 46° Thursday afternoon.

We’ll finally have some sunshine come back this weekend and along with it – warmer temperatures! Highs will be in the 60s beginning on Sunday and stretching through next week with a drier pattern taking shape.