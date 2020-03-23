Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

 

Siouxland Forecast: March 23, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight the temperature will drop to 39° with cloudy skies and a couple of stray showers.

Tuesday should be rather similar with more cloud cover in the picture with a light SSE breeze though, we’ll watch temperatures climb higher. Sioux City is on course for a high of 55°.

Light rain is possible Wednesday with the temperature holding steady at 55° for an afternoon high. Thursday it’ll be cold enough in the morning for a brief mix of rain & snow, but accumulations will be minor and melt away fast with the high at 46° Thursday afternoon.

We’ll finally have some sunshine come back this weekend and along with it – warmer temperatures! Highs will be in the 60s beginning on Sunday and stretching through next week with a drier pattern taking shape.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories