Siouxland Forecast: March 22, 2021

Rainy and cool weather is dialed up for Siouxland!

Tonight the low will fall to 44°. A wet & dreary Tuesday is expected with the high working up to 52°. A snowflake or two may mix in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but travel impacts are unlikely and it should stay warm enough to avoid any ice or snow accumulation. By Wednesday afternoon, the precipitation will be done with and grand totals should range between 1 and 2 inches. A good soaking!

Temperatures will slide upward as we get closer to the weekend. Thursday will be mostly sunny with an afternoon high of 51°. A small chance of rain lines up on Friday. The weekend will be comfortable with highs rebounding into the mid/upper 50s along with a good amount of sun.

Keep the umbrellas handy & have a great night.