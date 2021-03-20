Siouxland Forecast: March 20, 2021

Spring officially got underway at 4:37 AM this morning…and it’s going to be a great start to the season! Expect a high of 64° under sunny skies. The only issue will be the wind with gusts from the SSE up to 40 MPH. Tomorrow is going to be just a tiny bit cooler as we drop off to 62° with increasing clouds.

A slight chance of showers develops by Sunday evening and signs are pointing to a significant rain system arriving next Monday & Tuesday. The exact track of that storm system is still uncertain, but there’s the potential for heavy rain amounts between 1 and 3 inches. With the cloudy skies and wet weather, high temperatures will drop down into the 50s.

Next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are looking pretty nice with some sunshine along with seasonal highs in the 40s & 50s. A second disturbance may pass through next weekend delivering another round of rain and colder temperatures in the extended forecast.

Enjoy your day.