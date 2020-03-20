Closings
Siouxland Forecast: March 20, 2020

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds with a chilly low temperature of 15°.

The weekend appears to be in decent shape as we catch onto warmer air. It’ll be mostly cloudy on both Saturday & Sunday. Saturday Sioux City will hit a high of 39° and on Sunday look for a high of 48° – warm enough to melt off a good chunk of our freshly fallen snow.

One potential weekend issue – dense fog is a possibility Saturday night & Sunday morning given the presence of additional moisture from melting snow in our region.

Slight rain chances are alive for Monday & Tuesday. We’ll have more comfortable springtime temperatures with highs looking to stick in the middle to upper 50s most of next week.

Enjoy the weekend!

