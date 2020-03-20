Closings
Siouxland Forecast: March 19, 2020

Weather Forecasts

Tonight we’ll have a switch from rain to snow with a Winter Weather Advisory going into effect through Friday morning. Snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches are expected with Sioux City in line to get about 2 inches of snow. Isolated 4 inches are possible in northeastern Siouxland. While the amounts will be pretty light, a strong northerly breeze will create hazardous travel conditions. The low temperature will fall to a chilly 15°.

Friday is going to be a mostly sunny and cold day with a high of 30°.

The weekend should be more pleasant with a bit of warmth coming our way. Saturday should be mostly cloudy with a high of 40°. On Sunday look for a mix of sun & clouds as we get up to about 49°.

There’s a chance of rain showers on Monday and we’ll see some pleasant highs in the mid to upper 50s happening next week.

